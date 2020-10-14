Ray Hankins
Indianapolis - Ray Hankins 86, of Indianapolis, IN passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital in Carmel, IN. Ray was born September 14, 1934 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN to Archie and Alice P. (Cox) Hankins. He married Virginia Mae (Slemmons) Hankins on December 6, 1958. She preceded him in death on February 12, 1987. Survivors include his best friend of 22 years Joan Pritchett of Carmel, IN, a son Gregory A. Hankins of Freedom, IN, two daughters Stacey V. Hardamon (Mike) of Bargersville, IN, Amy D. O'Conner (Jerry) of Hardinsburg, IN and five grandchildren Bridgette, Rex and Thomas Hardamon, MaryEllen and Sam O'Conner. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers Robert Hankins, Dr. William Hankins and a sister Mary Lou Wright.
After graduating from Broad Ripple High School, Ray attended Purdue University for a year. He then began working as a chemical sales representative for Dubois Chemical, Chem Lube and finally co-owner of Yarnor Corporation. Ray enjoyed helping others. He was a mentor and role model. His neighborhood of 51 years affectionately crowned him Mayor of Manderley!
Ray thoroughly enjoyed supporting his five grandchildren with their varied sporting activities and cattle/livestock shows. He blessed them with his presence at every life milestone. It's fitting to celebrate a humble, hardworking man with a genuine heart of caring for others. Ray was a loyal friend to many, with a young at heart attitude. A many who enjoyed hot air balloon rides with a best friend, traveling, the Colts, hostas, manicured lawns, Standardbred harness horse racing, cocktail hour, 4-H cattle shows and participating in parades with his Shay, Model A car, Buttercup!
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Ritz Charles, 12156 North Meridian Street in Carmel, IN from 2PM until 5PM. The celebration will begin with prayer and shared memories. In honor of Ray, the family ask for mask to be worn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson County 4-H Agricultural Fair/ Beef Cattle in care of Ray Hankins Memorial, 484 North Morton Street Franklin, IN 46131.
Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com
. Information 317-738-0202.