Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 856-2627
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Ray L. Stanfield


1941 - 2019
Ray L. Stanfield Obituary
Ray L. Stanfield

Indianapolis - 77, passed away on September 23, 2019 in Fishers, IN. Ray was born on November 29, 1941 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Lloyd and Vera Marguerite Stanfield. He was a 1960 graduate of Mooresville High School and received his bachelors and masters while in the Air Force. He was a retired Command and Control Technician for the United States Air Force. He was also a retired school bus driver. He is survived by children, Chad R. Stanfield, Dr. Matthew R. (Jenny) Stanfield, Susan (Larry Zan) Stanfield and Jeffrey K. Stanfield; loving friends, Dan Staab, Sr., Mitch and Dee Graham, Heavenly Savory and children; former wife, Sandi Gorsuch Bessler; sister-in-law, Judy Stanfield; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Patty Shoemaker, Peggy Eastridge, Larry (Butch) Stanfield and Barbara Farley. Visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. Services will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Air Force Aid Society, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202. www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
