Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 842-5310
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
Raymond A. Burris D.d.s. Obituary
Raymond A. Burris, D.D.S.

Southport - Raymond A. Burris, D.D.S., 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, surrounded by his beloved son and daughter. Dr. Burris was born in Indianapolis, IN on February 27, 1935 to Alex Burris and Beatrice Price Ellison.

He was a Corpsman in the Navy before settling back in Indiana where he graduated from IU School of Dentistry and started his dental practice. Dr. Burris loved life, loved to travel and spend time with friends and family.

He is survived by his son, Raymond A. Burris Jr.; and his daughter, Danielle Burris Fleming (husband, Nick Fleming). He will be fondly remembered by his 8 grandchildren, Whitney (husband, Zachary), Jacob, Kylie, Jaden, Alexea, Kerrigan, Taylor and Benjamin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, with visitation from Noon to the time of service at the funeral home. Rev. Charles Smith will officiate.

In dedication to his love for music, memorial contributions may be made, in Raymond's name, to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, 32 E. Washington St., Ste. 600, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019
