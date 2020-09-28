Raymond A. Parrott
Indianapolis, IN - Raymond A. Parrott, 84 of Indianapolis, IN passed away September 24, 2020. He was born to the late Hershel and Minnie A. (Wykert) Parrott on September 24, 1936, in Oakville, Iowa. Raymond was retired as a Truck Driver for Yellow Freight and was a member of Teamsters Local #135 where he served as a Union Steward. He proudly served in the U S Air Force during the Korean War. Raymond is survived by his children, Connie Soughers, Troy Parrott, Trent Parrott, Scott Parrott, grandson, Brandon Griffo and great grandchildren, Malachi, Grayson, Luke Griffo and his sister, Retta Trinkle. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Phyllis (Thomas) Parrott and daughter, Kellie Griffo. Services will be held 1PM Friday, October 2, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan Decatur Township with visitation there Thursday, October 1, 2020 4-8 PM. He will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery Indianapolis, IN. To sign the online guest book and leave a memory for the family go to www.flannerbuchanan.com
