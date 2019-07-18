Raymond Buening



Greenwood - Raymond Buening, 75 passed away peacefully at home in Greenwood IN on July 16, 2019.



Ray was born May 22, 1944 in Greensburg IN to George and Helen Buening. He grew up on a farm near St. Paul IN with his nine siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Donald and Alvin. Ray is survived by siblings Joseph, Mildred, Philp, Robert, Ruth, John and Jerome, his wife of 52 years Margaret (Freehill) his sons Michael (Michele) and Martin (Jenette) and five grandchildren Nicholas, Sydney, Carter, Elizabeth and Patrick.



Ray attended St. Paul grade school, St. Meinrad high school and received a bachelor's degree from St. Meinrad College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving from 1966 through 1974. In 1976 he earned a Masters of Business Administration from Indiana University.



His business career included production management in Greensburg IN, Edwardsville KS and Sioux Falls SD. In 1991 Ray and Margaret returned to Indiana and opened a printing business in Greenwood. Ray ran and operated his business until his retirement in 2010. He was an active member of the Greenwood Rotary and Greenwood Chamber of Commerce serving a term as president of each organization. Ray and Margaret enjoyed traveling throughout the US, Europe and the Far East. During retirement Ray was devoted to attending his grandchildren's activities, DADS prayer group at SS Francis and Clare church and exercising with his friends at the YMCA.



A visitation is being held at SS Francis and Clare Catholic Church 5901 Olive Branch Rd., Greenwood IN at 1PM on Saturday July 20th followed by a funeral mass at 2PM and a luncheon. Interment to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to SS Francis and Clare and/or America Kidney Fund www.kidneyfund.org. You are invited to read Ray's obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 18, 2019