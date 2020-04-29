Resources
Palatka - RAYMOND E. "Ray" MALICOAT, 76, passed away unexpectedly Monday afternoon, April 27, 2020 at a hospital in Palatka, Florida.

Ray was born in Indianapolis, Indiana where he owned and operated Malicoat Construction and Land Clearing for many years. He was a 'Lifer' member of the Vigilante Motorcycle Club in Indianapolis and in his spare time he loved playing the slot machines.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carson & Mae Malicoat; his brother, Maurice "Moose" Malicoat and sister, Patricia Batchelor.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Helen; a son, Clinton Ray Malicoat; stepsons, Jack and Brian (Diane) Helton; stepdadughter, Dreama (Kent) Trevorah; brothers, John (Rosemary) Malicoat, William (Debra) Malicoat; sisters, Kaaren (Ben) Pearson, Catherine (David) Harris and Norma Cook; Six Grandchildren and three Great-Grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at the graveside in Eden Cemetery, Crescent City, Florida.

Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home, Crescent City, Florida.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
