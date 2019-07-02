|
Raymond E. Stassin
Crawfordsville - Raymond E. Stassin, 85 of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. He was born May 15, 1934 in Bicknell, IN to George and Madeleine Stassin.
Ray was first married to Shirley Joslin (mother of his children); they divorced and she survives. He then married Rosemary DePew and she preceded him in death. On June 14, 2003 he married Charlotte Holmes in Las Vegas, NV, she survives.
Ray had been a truck driver and school bus driver for many years. He proudly served in the US Air Force from 1956-1960 stationed in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Ray enjoyed camping and water skiing with his family when he was younger and, in middle age, enjoyed having a pontoon boat at Geist Reservoir, playing golf at Oaklandon, and riding a motorcycle until age 70. Later in life one of his favorite things was to head down the road with his travel trailer accompanied by "best buddy" Zipper (miniature dachshund) and his wife, Charlotte.
Additional survivors to his wife include daughters, Tina (Rich) Stassin, New York; Lisa (Tim) Brennan, Kentucky; Brenda (Tony) Muir, Indianapolis; two step daughters Amy Holmes, Crawfordsville and Brenda Laurel of California. In addition, he is survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and several grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by Zipper his 17-year-old miniature Dachshund.
Cremation was chosen, a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. He will be interred in Bicknell Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 1100 Big Four Arch Road, Crawfordsville, IN 47933 or .
"No matter how far apart we are, memories last forever"
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 2, 2019