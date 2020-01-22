|
Raymond "Max" Eubanks
Brownsburg - Raymond "Max" Eubanks, 93, of Brownsburg passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was a former resident of Franklin.
He was born on May 23, 1926 in Rockville, Indiana to Dennis and Louisa (Nichols) Eubanks. Max married Patricia (Herman) Eubanks. She preceded him in passing. He later married Eileen M. (Parsley) Eubanks who preceded him in passing on June 5, 2010. He is survived by son, Robert "Bob" (Charlene) Eubanks of Brownsburg; daughter, Wanda Phillips of Davenport, Florida; three granddaughters, four great-grandchildren; sister, Freida Barnett and brothers, Gene Eubanks and Allen Eubanks, all of Indianapolis. He was preceded in passing by his parents; wives, Patricia and Eileen and siblings, George Eubanks and Lorraine MacElfresh.
Max was a graduate of Tech High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II.
Max was employed at Bridgeport Brass for several years, retiring in 1988. He and his wife Eileen also owned and operated a large farm near her birthplace in Brown County from 1968 to 1994. Max was also a dance instructor at the Arthur Murray Studios.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin where he formerly served as an Elder and a Deacon. He was a former member of Hillview Country Club in Franklin. He was a former Past Master at Logan Masonic Lodge in Indianapolis and a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge No. 107, F & A M; Indianapolis Valley of Scottish Rite; Murat Shrine and Sahara Grotto. He was a member of the Franklin Elks Lodge No. 1818 and a member of the Franklin American Legion Post No. 205.
In Max's retirement, he and his wife Eileen enjoyed golfing, traveling especially to Mexico and Arizona, and enjoying the company of their many wonderful friends.
Rev. Peter Jessen will conduct a celebration of Max's life on Friday, January 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 North Morton Street, (U.S. 31 North) in Franklin with calling on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to time of service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 50 E. 91st Street, Ste. 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020