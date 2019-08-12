|
Raymond "Bos" L. Buis
Mooresville - Raymond "Bos" L. Buis, 88 of Mooresville passed away at Life's Journey Hospice of Avon on Friday, August 9, 2019 with his family beside him.
Bos was born in Glendale, California on April 25, 1931 into the home of Syliva Buis and Allie Holder. He was raised by his foster father, Otis Murphy of Quincy. He graduated from Quincy High School with the class of 1949. Bos married the love of his life, Martha Jean (Mercer) Buis and recently celebrated 69 years together. He was employed at Burford Printing, Howard W. Sams Printing, and retired from Shepherd Poorman Printing. He proudly served in the Indiana National Guard Reserve, was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Cloverdale Masonic Lodge #132. He worshipped as a member of the Quincy Baptist Church and in later years attended Milgrove United Methodist. Bos was an avid mushroom hunter and outdoorsman, enjoying nature whenever he could.
Bos is survived by his wife, Martha Jean Buis of Mooresville; sons, Larry (Helen) Buis of Plano, TX, Dan (Rita) Buis of Athens, TN, Randy (Jenny) Buis of Mooresville; grandchildren, Danna (Matt) Whitney, Paula (Cruz) Sandoval, Nathan Buis, Jaleigha Buis, Lance Buis and great-grandchildren Adrian, Camden, Chase, Riley and Eli.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Allie Holder; father, Syliva Buis and brother, Leroy Buis.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Chandler Funeral Home-Whitaker Chapel in Gosport with Reverend Ronald Mercer officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
The family invites you to share condolences, memories and more by visiting his tribute page at www.chandlerfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in Bos's memory to Quincy Alumi Scholoarship Fund in care of the funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 12, 2019