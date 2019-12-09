Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
1932 - 2019
Raymond L. Clifton Obituary
Raymond L. Clifton

Indianapolis - 87, passed away December 8, 2019. He was born February 29, 1932 to the late Raymond L. Sr. and Evelyn E. (Allison) Clifton. Raymond was a graduate of Jefferson Davis High School in Houston, Tx. He owned Troy's Restaurant in Washington, IN from 1969-1982. He then managed the food services area of Indianapolis Life Insurance Company for 15 years, retiring in 1998. Raymond was a devoted member of Christian United Church. He enjoyed traveling with his family, going to the casino and loved hosting family events.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon at Shirley Brothers Fishers Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road.

Raymond is survived by his sons, David (John Eckel) and Dean (Regina) Clifton; grandchildren, Tami Aldrich, Stephanie Garland, Raymond Clifton, Ben Clifton, Michelle Clifton; sisters, Nancy Ludlow, Mary Ann Berlier, Sue Ann Clifton; brother, Wally Clifton; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Ann Clifton and sons, Douglas and Darryl Clifton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Riley Children's Hospital.www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
