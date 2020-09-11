Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond L. Helms



McCordsville - Ray Helms, died Sept. 10, 2020.He was a life-long Hancock County farmer. Ray is survived wife, Lydia; daughters Jenifer (John) Boehm, Jamie (Jon) Hoversland and Julie (Brent) Meyer; 5 grandchildren; twin sisters Marilyn Owens and Carolyn (Jim) Spangler; sisters Martha (Roger) Hamilton, Donna (Bob) Mens and Sharpy (Derek) Romeril; brother Chuck (Brenda) Gremore; Visitation: Fri, Sept 18, 2020 at the Helms' Family Barn from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral: Sat, Sept 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at the barn. Burial: Menden Cemetery, Pendleton, IN









