Raymond Lamb
Carmel - Raymond Lamb, 95, of Carmel, departed this life Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his home. He was born December 2, 1923 in Westfield to the late William C. and Mary Z. (Reed) Lamb. Raymond proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He farmed his entire life in Hamilton County and was a lifelong booster of Carmel High School athletics and music programs. Raymond was also a Shriner and member of Carmel Lodge # 421, F&AM.
Raymond was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Henrietta Lamb; his dear brother, Dick Lamb and his dedicated niece, Maxine L. Wimer. He is survived by his loving niece, Carol (John) Clark; nephew-in-law, Don Wimer as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Raymond will be from 12:00 pm until time of services at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 10th at Leppert Mortuary - Smith Carmel Chapel. Interment follows at Carmel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Raymond's name are suggested to: Noblesville Order of Eastern Star in care of Noblesville #57 F&AM, 295 S. 9th St. Noblesville, Indiana 46060.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 8, 2019