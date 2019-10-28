|
|
Raymond Letterman
Indianapolis - Raymond William Letterman, age 95, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019..
Visitation Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at1:00 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 5791 Rockville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana. Burial will be Thursday, October 31 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) in the Lutheran Cemetery,1305 N. St. Joseph Ave. in Evansville, Indiana.
www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019