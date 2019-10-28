Services
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
For more information about
Raymond Letterman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Lutheran Cemetery
1305 N. St. Joseph Ave.
Evansville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Letterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Letterman


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Letterman Obituary
Raymond Letterman

Indianapolis - Raymond William Letterman, age 95, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019..

Visitation Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at1:00 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 5791 Rockville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana. Burial will be Thursday, October 31 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) in the Lutheran Cemetery,1305 N. St. Joseph Ave. in Evansville, Indiana.

www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now