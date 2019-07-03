Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Embassy Suites Indianapolis North
3912 Vincennes Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Louis Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Louis Martin Obituary
Raymond Louis Martin

Indianapolis - Raymond Louis Martin, 57, passed away Sunday June 23, 2019. On Saturday July 6, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 am at Embassy Suites Indianapolis North 3912 Vincennes Road with visitation Friday July 5 from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and visitation Saturday July 6, 9:30 am, to 11:30 am prior to service, entombment at Washington Park North Cemetery.

Raymond leaves to cherish his memory his beautiful wife Kim "Kimmy-Kim" Martin, five children, four daughters Tammy "T-Tam" Martin, Shanita "Shanit-Nit" Rhinehart (Julian). Shauntae "Tae" Weather (Venie), Melody "Mel-Mel" Colbert (Lawrence), and one son, Austin "Austin-Austin" Martin, siblings brothers; Lee Martin III (Clara) of Naperville, Illinois, and William "Bill" Martin (Lorraine); sisters Linda Martin and Shirley Faucett of Vernon Hills, Illinois, and eight grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now