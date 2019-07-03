|
|
Raymond Louis Martin
Indianapolis - Raymond Louis Martin, 57, passed away Sunday June 23, 2019. On Saturday July 6, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 am at Embassy Suites Indianapolis North 3912 Vincennes Road with visitation Friday July 5 from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and visitation Saturday July 6, 9:30 am, to 11:30 am prior to service, entombment at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Raymond leaves to cherish his memory his beautiful wife Kim "Kimmy-Kim" Martin, five children, four daughters Tammy "T-Tam" Martin, Shanita "Shanit-Nit" Rhinehart (Julian). Shauntae "Tae" Weather (Venie), Melody "Mel-Mel" Colbert (Lawrence), and one son, Austin "Austin-Austin" Martin, siblings brothers; Lee Martin III (Clara) of Naperville, Illinois, and William "Bill" Martin (Lorraine); sisters Linda Martin and Shirley Faucett of Vernon Hills, Illinois, and eight grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 3, 2019