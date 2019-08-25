Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tabernacle Presbyterian Church
418 E. 34th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Tabernacle Presbyterian Church
418 E. 34th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Featherstone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond McKay Featherstone Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond McKay Featherstone Jr. Obituary
Raymond McKay Featherstone, Jr.

Indianapolis - Raymond McKay Featherstone, Jr., 88, of Indianapolis, passed away on August 19, 2019. Born and raised in Indianapolis, he was the son of Raymond McKay and Margaret Bodevin Featherstone. He graduated from Shortridge High School in 1949 and Indiana University in 1954. He went on to earn advanced degrees from Harvard and USC. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Raymond retired from the fine wine business in Los Angeles in 1982.

Survivors include his wife, Emily K. Featherstone; children, Cynthia Jackey (Daniel) and Raymond McKay Featherstone, III (Diana); and grandchildren, Evangeline Jackey and Davis and Madison Featherstone.

A visitation will be held between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 E. 34th Street, Indianapolis. The memorial service will follow beginning at 3:00 PM. Inurnment will be at a later date in Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
Download Now