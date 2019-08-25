|
|
Raymond McKay Featherstone, Jr.
Indianapolis - Raymond McKay Featherstone, Jr., 88, of Indianapolis, passed away on August 19, 2019. Born and raised in Indianapolis, he was the son of Raymond McKay and Margaret Bodevin Featherstone. He graduated from Shortridge High School in 1949 and Indiana University in 1954. He went on to earn advanced degrees from Harvard and USC. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Raymond retired from the fine wine business in Los Angeles in 1982.
Survivors include his wife, Emily K. Featherstone; children, Cynthia Jackey (Daniel) and Raymond McKay Featherstone, III (Diana); and grandchildren, Evangeline Jackey and Davis and Madison Featherstone.
A visitation will be held between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 E. 34th Street, Indianapolis. The memorial service will follow beginning at 3:00 PM. Inurnment will be at a later date in Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019