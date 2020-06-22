Raymond Spratt
1933 - 2020
Raymond Spratt

Indianapolis - Raymond Eugene Spratt

86 of Indianapolis passed away June 18, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday June 25, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.conklefuneralhome.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
JUN
25
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
