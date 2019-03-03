Raymond (Jake) Sturm



Indianapolis - Raymond (Jake) Sturm, 93, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Raymond was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 3, 1925 to the late Alta Josephine (Mozee) Sturm and Harry Sturm. He graduated from Southport High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Raymond was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He joined the service in 1943 and served in active combat, during the Second World War and the Korean Conflict. He recently participated in the Indy Honor Flight; where he enjoyed spending the day with his sister, Mildred Constable, and touring the war memorials in Washington D.C.



Raymond worked as a construction superintendent and project manager for Baker Forms Construction Company before retiring. He also worked for Sturm Tool and Die before retiring for the second time. He enjoyed golfing, grilling, reading the newspaper, and was an avid gardener. He enjoyed sharing the spoils of his garden with family, friends, and neighbors. He also enjoyed playing bridge and achieved the status of Life Master. Raymond was a member of the Indiana Carpenter's Union Local 301 and Greenwood Masonic Lodge #514.



Raymond is survived by his sister, Mildred (Sturm) Constable and daughters, Susan (Sturm) Alexander, Laura (Sturm) Dewberry, and Nancy Sturm. Raymond is also survived by his granddaughter, Rayanna (Alexander) Binder. He is preceded in death by his mother, Alta Sturm; father, Harry Sturm; wife, Betty (Freeman) Sturm; and brothers, Harvey, Howard, Roland, and Richard Strum.



Services for Raymond will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Indy Honor Flight at Indyhonorflight.org. The family of Raymond Sturm wishes to thank Compass Park, Indiana Masonic Home, for the compassionate care Raymond received during his final days. Online condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 3, 2019