Raymond T. "Toby" Brocker
1934 - 2020
Raymond T. "Toby" Brocker

Indianapolis - Raymond (Toby) Brocker went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 19, 2020. Toby was born to Ralph (Toby) and Helen Brocker on January 26, 1934 in Indianapolis, IN. He attended Shortridge High School (1951) and graduated as a Sigma Chi from Butler University (1955). He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior on June 24, 1954. He served in the US Army for two years and was stationed in Germany. Upon return, he became the owner of a family business, Circle Engraving Company. In 1976, he sold the business and became a top salesman for Ropkey Graphics, which then became Harding Pooman. After retiring from the graphics arts business, he worked for Truth at Work. His passion was to share Christ with everyone he met. He was very involved in CBMC and a member of Castleview Church. He loved spending time at his lake cottage, playing golf, and attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.

He was a faithful husband for 60 years, a loving father, and an amazing grandfather. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Overman), his four children Terri (Lt. Col. Tim) Cahill, Todd (Karen) Brocker, Dawn (Alan) Weaver, and Debbie (Todd) Wilson; his 27 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; his sister Roxy Morgan and his brother Vedder Jay (Peg) Brocker.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Castleview Church, 8601 Hague Road. Please check FlannerBuchanan.com for service times and details.

If preferred, memorial contributions may be made to CBMC or Castleview Church.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
Castleview Church
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
