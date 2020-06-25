Raymond Turner
Franklin - Raymond F. Turner 77 of Franklin, IN passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis, IN. He was born December 31, 1942 in Indianapolis, IN to Robert Kemp Turner and Hilda R. (Fetters) Turner. He was a 1961 graduate of Southport High School and in 1967 he received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Herron Art Institute at Indiana University. He had lived most of his adult life in southern Johnson County, IN. He married Barbara L. (Krause) Turner on November 2, 1968 at Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis, IN, she survives. Also surviving are his two sons Kirsh R. Turner (Brandi) of Franklin, IN and Royce K. Turner (Jennifer) of Franklin, Indiana, four grandchildren Kopelin R. Turner, Avery E. Turner, Blane M. Terry and Kaden R. Turner. He was preceded in death by his parents. A service celebrating Raymond Turners life will be conducted on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and will be live-streamed for friends and family to connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/raymond-turner. Please use Firefox internet or Google Chrome for optimal viewing. Friends may call Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2PM until 6PM at the mortuary with COVID-19 social distancing is requested by those attending. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Creative Council of Franklin at www.creativecouncilfranklin.org. A complete obituary maybe viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.