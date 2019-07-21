Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Raymond Vernon Greb


1930 - 2019
Raymond Vernon Greb Obituary
Raymond Vernon Greb

Columbia, KY - Raymond Vernon Greb, 89 of Columbia, Kentucky, passed away on July 17, 2019. He was born on April 15, 1930 to the late Herman and Mary Greb. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Rd., from 11AM-1PM, with the service immediately following at 1PM. Burial will take place at Floral Park Cemetery. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for the extended obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019
