|
|
Raymond Vernon Greb
Columbia, KY - Raymond Vernon Greb, 89 of Columbia, Kentucky, passed away on July 17, 2019. He was born on April 15, 1930 to the late Herman and Mary Greb. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Rd., from 11AM-1PM, with the service immediately following at 1PM. Burial will take place at Floral Park Cemetery. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for the extended obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019