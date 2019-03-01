|
Raymond Walter "Ray" Ellsworth
Indianapolis - Ray Ellsworth of Indianapolis, IN passed away on February 24, 2019, at the age of 81 years. Ray was born and raised in Eagle Grove, IA where he was an active participant on the football and swim teams. Ray especially enjoyed bragging to his children about swimming in the Olympic sized pool.
Ray worked in the transportation industry his entire life, first with the family business Ellsworth Freight Lines and later starting trucking subsidiaries for Quaker State and General Electric. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, attending his grandchildren's activities and his weekly breakfasts with the Romeos.
Ray met the love of his life, Ruth, in Chicago when he called her apartment searching for the previous occupant. They recently celebrated 58 years of marriage. Ray leaves behind his wife, Ruth (Peterson) Ellsworth, daughter Nancy Huffman (Jeff), son Scott Ellsworth (Teri), son Paul Ellsworth (Stacey) and 7 grandchildren to cherish his memory. His stories about Eagle Grove, Pithole, truckers, farm life and his love of American History will be greatly missed.
Wherever he lived, Ray's priority was to find a church family where he could worship and serve. His faith and family were where he placed his efforts and found his strength and joy.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Center United Methodist Church, 5445 Bluff Road, Indianapolis, IN 46217. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Ray to the church or the Baxter YMCA. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of the SICU at Franciscan Health for their loving care of Ray during his final stay.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 1, 2019