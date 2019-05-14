|
|
Raymond Wolfe, Jr.
Mooresville - Raymond W. Wolfe, Jr., 86 of Mooresville, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away, May 10, 2019. He was born in Covington, KY on August 24, 1932, son of Raymond and Gladys VanGilder Wolfe, Sr.
Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, May 15 at 12 noon in the Good Shepherd Chapel at Oaklawn, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Raymond's complete obituary.
Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 14, 2019