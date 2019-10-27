|
Raymond Woolums
Indianapolis - Raymond Kerry Woolums, 76, died peacefully October 20th, 2019. Raymond was born in Indianapolis and lived in central Indiana for most of his life - but he also loved to explore. He made many trips on his Harley including to Sturgis and the Southwestern U.S. He also backpacked in the United Kingdom. In 2013, Raymond was honored with first round selection to be a Mars One astronaut. Raymond retired from Allison Transmission after 30+ years and worked as a security guard for G4S in recent years. Raymond was a UAW member and enjoyed the many benefits membership provided. Raymond also defended and had great respect for all living creatures, especially the vulnerable and forgotten. He is survived by his brother Jerry Woolums and sister-in-law Katie Woolums; children Amelia Woolums, Jennifer Woolums and David Woolums; sons-in-law Philip Santangelo and Adama Diallo, and grandchildren Rory Fat-Anthony, Elias Diallo, and Sadjo Diallo. A memorial service is planned with date to be announced soon. Before his death, Raymond asked that instead of flowers, anyone wishing to remember him should make donations to Indy Feral, the Indianapolis Humane Society or Salvation Army. "Press on regardless..."
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Oct. 27, 2019