Services
Cremation Society Of Indiana Inc
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46203
(317) 783-3357
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Woolums
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Woolums

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Woolums Obituary
Raymond Woolums

Indianapolis - Raymond Kerry Woolums, 76, died peacefully October 20th, 2019. Raymond was born in Indianapolis and lived in central Indiana for most of his life - but he also loved to explore. He made many trips on his Harley including to Sturgis and the Southwestern U.S. He also backpacked in the United Kingdom. In 2013, Raymond was honored with first round selection to be a Mars One astronaut. Raymond retired from Allison Transmission after 30+ years and worked as a security guard for G4S in recent years. Raymond was a UAW member and enjoyed the many benefits membership provided. Raymond also defended and had great respect for all living creatures, especially the vulnerable and forgotten. He is survived by his brother Jerry Woolums and sister-in-law Katie Woolums; children Amelia Woolums, Jennifer Woolums and David Woolums; sons-in-law Philip Santangelo and Adama Diallo, and grandchildren Rory Fat-Anthony, Elias Diallo, and Sadjo Diallo. A memorial service is planned with date to be announced soon. Before his death, Raymond asked that instead of flowers, anyone wishing to remember him should make donations to Indy Feral, the Indianapolis Humane Society or Salvation Army. "Press on regardless..."
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now