Reba Hyatt Harbaugh



Indianapolis - 97 of Indianapolis, IN passed away April 23, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1921 to the late Carl and Vestah (Starrett) Parks. Reba retired from Western Electric after many years of service. After retirement, she enjoyed her winters in Florida. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church in Greenwood and Telephone Pioneers of America. Reba was a loving caring wife, mother & grandmother, who loved each day of her life. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Alfred Hyatt the father of her children. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Charles Harbaugh and two brothers, Carl Parks Jr. and Richard Parks.



Reba is survived by sons, Marvin (Donna) Hyatt, Ronald (Sue) Hyatt; step-daughter, Susan (Phil) Wood; sister, Roberta Wittmeier, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Reba's life will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, April 27 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel 481 W. Main Street with calling one hour prior. Reba will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .



