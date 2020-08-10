1/
Rebecca "Becky" Cecrle
1958 - 2020
Rebecca "Becky" Cecrle

Indianapolis - Rebecca "Becky" Anne (Johnson) Cecrle, age 62, of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday, August 7, 2020 at Community Hospital North. She was born in Seymour, Indiana on July 29, 1958 to Jerrold and Nancy (Barnett) Johnson. She graduated from Warren Central High School in 1976 and received her associates in business administration from Indiana University Kelley School of Business, Indianapolis. Becky married Richard Cecrle on April 7, 1981 in Indianapolis.

She owned and operated Circle City Fire Protection in Indianapolis for 29 years. Becky attended Old Bethel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed going to the beach, knitting, gardening, baking, and collecting glass antiques. She always had fun decorating her rental properties. Becky loved spending time with her family and friends. Her grandchildren were the lights of her life.

Becky is survived by her father, Jerrold Johnson of Indianapolis; husband, Richard Cecrle of Indianapolis; children, Amanda (Josh) Fesmire of Noblesville, Melisa (Ryan) Bucksot of Indianapolis, and Bryan Cecrle of Indianapolis; six grandchildren, Joey Cecrle, Jackson Fesmire, Ayla Bucksot, Anna Bucksot, Mia Bucksot, and Molly Bucksot; and siblings, Debby Johnson and Tho Johnson both of Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Johnson, and brother, Jay Johnson.

Gathering will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the mortuary. Bob McMillan will be officiating. As a reminder, masks are required in public indoor spaces and please practice social distancing.

Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary
AUG
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Erlewein Mortuary
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
(317) 467-4918
