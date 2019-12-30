|
Rebecca Jane Jackson
Indianapolis - On Friday, December 27th at seven thirty in the evening Rebecca Jane (Elliott) Jackson, 91 of Indianapolis passed away peacefully from this earth into eternal life. She was a resident of Greenwood Village South. Rebecca was one of eleven children born to the late Ora and Nelle (Huddleson) Elliott on August 23rd, 1928 in Washington County, Indiana. She married her love of her life Harold Ray Jackson on May 25, 1946. Rebecca was a charter member of Christ United Methodist Church in Indianapolis and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved her family and church dearly and loved traveling early in life. Rebecca was the assistant to the Bursar at Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harold Ray Jackson, son, Elliott Kyle, great granddaughter, Hannah Gooch, five brothers, three sisters, two nephews and a niece. She is survived by sons, Harold II (Linda) of Indianapolis, Stephen (Amy) of Greenwood, Howard (Linda) of Shoals, brothers, Gene and Ward; twelve grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 3rd from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Greenwood Chapel 481 W. Main Street Greenwood, IN. Pastor David Lee will conduct a service 12:00 pm Saturday, January 4th at the funeral home with a calling 1 hour prior. She will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Christ United Methodist Church. You are invited to read Rebecca's obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and share a personal message for the family.
