Rebecca "Becky" Louise Taylor
Franklin - Rebecca "Becky" Louise Taylor, 77 passed away on Tuesday evening, July 28th, 2020 in Franklin.
She was a longtime resident of Indianapolis.
Becky was born on November 5, 1942 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Walter Carl and Ina Mae (Blanchard) Greenwood. She is survived by her children, Debra (Glenn) Graves and their children, Jacqueline Graves and Glenn (Sarah) Graves, II; Angela (Sean) Boyle and their children, Eamon, Hannah, Moire and Brigid Boyle; Carl (Erica) Taylor and their children, Logan and Landon Taylor and Haley (Zach) Sprout; and Robert Taylor (Fiancee, Deena Capron and her children, Shadow Capron and Seth Potter) and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Becky's siblings, Phillip Greenwood, Nancy Jose, Judy (Roy) Price, Thomas (Penny) Greenwood and Sherry Berlin. She was preceded in passing by her parents.
She was a 1960 graduate of North Central High School in Indianapolis.
Becky was employed by the State of Indiana, Department of Administration where she was an Executive Assistant and later a Buyer. She retired after more than thirty years of dedicated service.
She was a member of Greenwood Christian Church. Becky enjoyed hiking, dancing and gardening. She loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed the many sibling cruises/vacations.
A celebration of Becky's life will be held on Monday, August 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 North Morton Street, (U.S. 31 North) in Franklin. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 2nd from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin. Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests attending are required to wear face masks and social distance.
Expressions of caring and kindness may be received to the family at www.flinnmaguire.net