Rebecca Lynn "Becky" Harrell
Rebecca "Becky" Lynn Harrell

Indianapolis - Becky Harrell - 73 devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother passed away in her home surrounded by family on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born March 24, 1947 in Beech Grove, Indiana. She attended Holy Name Catholic School and Sacred Heart High School. She graduated with a BA from Indiana State University and earned her masters from IUPUI.

Becky met her husband Jim at ISU, and they married in 1974. They raised their family on the southside where they were happily involved in the many activities of their sons. Throughout her life she was passionate about her family. She and Jim hosted many family gatherings, and no one left hungry or without something sweet. Becky loved to travel, and she and Jim had several adventures in the states and abroad, often with family and friends. Later in life, she and Jim spent much of their time enjoying anything involving their five grandchildren.

Becky taught 4th and 5th grade at South Grove Elementary for 40 years. Everyone knew of and loved the famous Mrs. Harrell. She always remained dedicated to her job, her colleagues, and the children she taught.

She enjoyed all sporting events, (especially college football), playing cards with her card club, antiquing, and volunteering on committees and at her church. She also gave her time and talent to Angels of Grace, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and St. Elizabeth | Coleman.

Becky is survived by her husband James, her sons J. David (Heather), John (Leigh), her grandchildren Madelynn, James, John, Marjorie, and Ginnifer, her sisters Cynthia Hurst, Theresa Schroeder (Ed), Nancy Rizzi (Frank), and Amy James, and her many nieces and nephews. Becky is preceded in death by her parents William and Virginia James.

Becky's life will be celebrated at Nativity Catholic Church (7225 Southeastern Ave.). Visitations will be from 2:00 - 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 and from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Thursday, July 9. Mass will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 9. Becky's final resting place will be Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Nativity Catholic Church or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. To leave an online condolence please visit www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
3177861476
