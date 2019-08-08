|
|
Reed Cheesman passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at University Hospital in Indianapolis surrounded by his loving family.
Calling hours will be held at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00 am until 12:00 p.m. with funeral services following immediately thereafter.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Little Red Door - Cancer Services of Delaware County or a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 8, 2019