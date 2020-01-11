|
Reese Alexander Miller
Fort Myers - 28, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Carmel, IN passed away. He was born July 28, 1991 in Fort Wayne, IN, to Byron Miller and Katie Miller Manard. Reese was a 2010 graduate of Carmel High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University in 2016. An avid hockey player since the age of 4, Reese began his career playing travel hockey for the Tier I AAA Indianapolis Racers/Indianapolis Checkers.
He played for the Carmel High School Varsity Hockey Team. After high school, Reese went on to play Junior Hockey for the WSHL Tulsa Rampage.
"Cap" was instrumental in establishing and leading the Ball State University Hockey Club.
Reese was employed with Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, as a Talent Sourcing Specialist. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and many outdoor activities.
Reese is survived by his mother, Katie Miller Manard (Jack); father, Byron Miller (Debbie); brother, Riley Miller; grandmother, Carol Miller; uncles, Chris Wood (Cindy), Phil Miller (Bridget), Tim Miller (Kathy), Rod Miller; and many cousins.
Visitation and Funeral Service: 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86TH St., Indianapolis.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Reese Miller Scholarship Fund. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel.www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020