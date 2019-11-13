|
|
Regina Kay Buck
Indianapolis - Regina Kay Buck, 63, passed away November 4, 2019. She was born July 15, 1956 in Princeton, Kentucky to the late Frederick and Lillian Scott. Regina married Ike Buck, and was a beautician in many salons in the Indianapolis area. In addition, Regina also worked at Baker Daniels, and Bingham Greenbaum Doll Law firms and Price Waterhouse. She was a member of Phillips Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 East Washington Street.
Regina is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Ike Buck; daughter, Stacey Buck; son, Damon Buck; sister, Ann Scott; brothers, Freddie Scott and Ronnie Scott; four grandchildren, Dominque, Kaila, Camden and Bishop; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019