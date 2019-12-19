Services
Regina M. Weiss


1931 - 2019
Regina M. Weiss Obituary
Regina M. Weiss

Carmel - Regina M. Weiss, 88 of Carmel, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Regina was born February 19, 1931 in Boston, MA to the late Francis and Irene Melville. She was a unit secretary at Carmel Care Center for over 20 years.

Regina was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church and the Carmel American Legion Auxiliary.

Regina was the widow of Martin E. Weiss. She is survived by her children, Jack E. Martyn, Lorraine A. Eaton, Kevin M. Martyn, Michelle M. Martyn and Dawn H. Martyn; grandchildren, Claire J. Martyn, Jessica M. Levinson, Paige C. Thompson, Blake A. Leonard and Shea N. Leonard. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Lilly I. Martyn.

Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Tecumseh in memory of Lilly Martyn. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
