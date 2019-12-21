Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Renee Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renee V. Sharp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renee V. Sharp Obituary
Renee V. Sharp

Greenfield - Renee V. Sharp, 96, Greenfield, passed into heaven peacefully on December 19, 2019. Renee was born in Antwerp, Belgium to Charles and Lily (Theatre) Valckenaere. Renee married Ralph V. Sharp December 14, 1946 and returned to the US with him after World War Two. They lived in several cities until his retirement from the Army. They returned to Indiana to live permanently in Oaklandon. Renee is survived by two sons, Gary (Mary Ann) and Larry (Ann) Sharp, six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, and granddaughter, Shelly Sharp. Renee was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, knitting, cooking, and playing cards. Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Indiana, 1800 N Meridian St #103B, Indianapolis, IN 46202 and , 11550 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032. Visitation will be held Thursday December 26, 2019 from 1-3pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. Funeral services will begin there at 3pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -