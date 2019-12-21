|
|
Renee V. Sharp
Greenfield - Renee V. Sharp, 96, Greenfield, passed into heaven peacefully on December 19, 2019. Renee was born in Antwerp, Belgium to Charles and Lily (Theatre) Valckenaere. Renee married Ralph V. Sharp December 14, 1946 and returned to the US with him after World War Two. They lived in several cities until his retirement from the Army. They returned to Indiana to live permanently in Oaklandon. Renee is survived by two sons, Gary (Mary Ann) and Larry (Ann) Sharp, six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, and granddaughter, Shelly Sharp. Renee was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, knitting, cooking, and playing cards. Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Indiana, 1800 N Meridian St #103B, Indianapolis, IN 46202 and , 11550 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032. Visitation will be held Thursday December 26, 2019 from 1-3pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. Funeral services will begin there at 3pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019