Renita Minor
Indianapolis - Renita Minor was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Charles A. Lane and Kathryn L. Harrison on July 29, 1956. She met William E. Minor Jr. in 1980 and shortly after on March 27, 1982 in Indianapolis Indiana, they married. She started out as a member of Christ Temple Apostolic Church, where she received the holy ghost; later attended Agape' Apostolic Faith Assembly until her death. Some of her hobbies were spending time with her family and friends, singing in the Agape' church choir, reading, helping in the community, writing grants, teaching and bowling. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration at Martin University in 1996. She also continued her education with her Masters of Science Degree in Leadership Development at Saint Mary of the Woods University in Terre Haute, Indiana in September 2013.
She worked at Italian Village, Wishard Hospital as an Administrative Secretary. A few years later, she worked for Dr. Virginia Caine in the Infectious Disease Department at Bell Flower Clinic for over 10 years. She also had a bridal business with Denise Spann (Locke) for 4 yrs. She transitioned to Raphael Health Center where she was a vital part of the startup.
In later years, Renita Minor became the President over the Minority Health Coalition for 3 years. She worked on festivities, coordinated meetings and community events, last job was substitute teaching.
She was the WESCO / Westside Weed & Seed Coordinator for many years and successfully wrote Grants for multiple non-for profits organizations and small businesses. Which includes the Christamore House for Youth Jobs and Haughville USA, WESCO/ Westside Weed & Seed, The Minority Health Coalition of Marion County and many more over her career in grant writing. For all her hard work, dedication and perseverance, she received the perseverance award presented by Mayor Bart Peterson engraved on the canal and at the Christamore House.
She leaves behind her six children, three boys, DeWayne Lane 43, Michael Shaw 40, William E. Minor III 33, three girls, Shawnte' Minor 37, Stephanie Minor 34, and Monica Minor 31, 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
On Saturday, September 7 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 pm with visitation from 11 am to 1 pm at Agape Apostolic Faith Assembly, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019