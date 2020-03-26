|
Reta Lou Myers
Indianapolis - Reta Lou (Baughman) Myers, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born on December 21, 1937 to Spencer and Ruby Baughman, in Charlestown, Indiana. She moved to Indianapolis and graduated from Pike High School in 1956. Reta married Bill Myers in 1956, and had three children, Donnetta, Brad and Jeff.
Lou attended Butler University and took several courses in interior design and decorating.
Lou worked for Indiana Mutual Insurance, McLean Trucking Co, General Motors, and retired as Office Manager of Indianapolis Physicians for Women, after 26 years of service.
She was a spousal member of The White River Yacht Club for many years. She and Bill spent several winters in Fort Myers, Florida during their retirement. She enjoyed interior decorating and sewing.
Lou was preceded in death by her father and mother, brothers, Ivan and Larry; sister, Sue; her daughter, Donnetta; and her son, Jeff.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Brad (Sally); and her younger brother, Dwayne Baughman; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Brandon (Stephanie), Brian (Amanda), Billy, and Erin; and two great grandsons, Brady and Hudson.
Due to the coronavirus, a private service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer when conditions allow for a safe gathering of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed in Lou's name to the White River Yacht Club Foundation, 1400 E. 74th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240. Online condolences may be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020