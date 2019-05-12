Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Reuben "Tuck" Hoskins Obituary
Reuben "Tuck" Hoskins

Indianapolis - Reuben "Tuck" Hoskins

91, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 9, 2019. He was born on August 7, 1927 in Carrollton, KY to the late Harbin and Maude Hoskins.

Reuben was a proud WWll veteran and a retiree of The Ford Motor Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings and loving wife of 58 years, Ingeborg "Ink" Hoskins. He is survived by brother, Bob (JoAnne) Hoskins; son, Steven H. (Gina) Hoskins; daughter, Barbara L. Todd (Terry Sanderson); grandchildren, Nathan L. Todd, Kristin M. Braun (Joseph); and great grandsons Aidan C., Madox S., and Tyler S. Braun

Family and friends will celebrate Tuck's life with a visitation on Saturday May 18, 2019 from 11:00am -1:00pm at G. H. Herrmann funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227 with a funeral service to be conducted at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Entombment will follow immediately at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Indy Honor Flight, http://indyhonorflight.org/donate/. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019
