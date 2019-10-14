|
Reuben Shevitz
Indianapolis - A child of immigrants who grew up during the Depression, Reuben Shevitz went to college on the G.I. Bill after the end of World War II. He earned a PhD in industrial psychology from Ohio State University and enjoyed a successful career in the field of personnel - now known as human resources - at Eli Lilly and Co. As a young man, Reuben's brother Harry introduced Reuben to Leona Seidel, who was willing to go on a second date with Reuben even though he became violently ill on their first date. Leona became his wife in 1949, and was at his bedside when his life came to a peaceful end over 70 years later. During their long marriage, they raised three children--Marilyn, Barry and Richard--and suffered the tragic loss of Marilyn when she passed away of heart disease after her freshman year of college.
Reuben was active in the local Jewish community for many years, holding positions on the boards of various organizations and volunteering extensively with the resettlement of Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union. He and Leona were active supporters of the Borns Jewish Studies Program at Indiana University, where they established a scholarship in memory of Marilyn. They enjoyed theatre, symphony, and the company of friends and family, particularly their two granddaughters Meredith and Isabelle. Reuben was fortunate to have enjoyed Meredith's recent wedding to Ian, where he and Lee shared the dance floor with the newlyweds, and where their long marriage provided a focal point that enhanced the meaning of the event to everyone.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel at Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, 600 W. 70th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Burial will follow in Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019