Greenwood - Rex Harshbarger, 91, of Greenwood, IN, passed away on March 14, 2019 at University Heights Health and Living in Indianapolis.

Rex was born on March 2, 1928 in Ft. Dodge, IA to Hugh and Rachel (Verner) Harshbarger.

Survivors include his children, Guy Harshbarger of Indianapolis and Wendy (Ron) Trietsch, of Greenwood; grandchildren, Jonathan (Ashley) Trietsch of Avon and Emily (Mitch) Fidler of Indianapolis; great granddaughter, Adalynn Trietsch; and one sister, Judy Gattoni of Decatur, IL.

Rex was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Carol.

A memorial service for Rex will take place at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 445 E. Stop 11 Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46227 on Saturday, April 6 at 11:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the church.

Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 31, 2019
