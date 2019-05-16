Services
Mooresville - Rex Emery Pearson, 80, passed away May 13,2019. Born April 19, 1939. He was preceded in death by 6 brothers and sisters, a grandson Brandon and his 2nd wife Mary. Survived by his daughters Kimberly (Doug) Casey, Teresa Britton, Terri Pearson, Tammy Pearson, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He will be remembered for his kind, loving, gentle ways. Services will be held at the Chapel West Seventh-Day-Adventist church on Friday, May 17th. Visitation 1:30-3:30 with service at 3:30-4:30. 3819 S. Mann Rd. Indianapolis. Arrangements by Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 16, 2019
