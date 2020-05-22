Richard A. "Dick" Baker
Indianapolis - On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Richard A. "Dick" Baker, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 90.
Dick was born on July 24, 1929 to William and Ruth (Leonard) Baker and graduated from Southport High School in 1947, where he participated in football, wrestling, and track. He worked as a truck driver for 48 years (37 years with Kroger Co.), retiring in 1995. On May 8, 1948 he married Lois Maxine Foster. They raised three sons, Steve, Tom, and Gary, and two daughters, Barb and Christi.
Dick had a passion for gardening and landscaping and he also loved to bird watch. He also loved to travel, especially to the "sunny beaches" of Florida where he and Maxine would enjoy many long walks and beautiful sunsets. Affectionately known as "Poppy", he thoroughly enjoyed attending the many athletic and academic activities of his 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Dick was a member of the Southport Masonic Lodge and Elevation Church, where he was an active volunteer for many local community service projects.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents William and Ruth Baker, his brothers, Kenneth, William Jr., and Ed and sister, Hazel Dusing. He was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Brent Williams and granddaughter, Laura. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Maxine, his three sons, Steve (Joyce), Tom (Carol), and Gary (Jean) and his two daughers, Barb (Phil) Bova, and Christi Williams. He is also survived by his sister, JoAnn Wilcoxen.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM with a funeral service to be conducted at 4:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood. Dick will be laid to rest privately at Mount Pleasant Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Indianapolis - On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Richard A. "Dick" Baker, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 90.
Dick was born on July 24, 1929 to William and Ruth (Leonard) Baker and graduated from Southport High School in 1947, where he participated in football, wrestling, and track. He worked as a truck driver for 48 years (37 years with Kroger Co.), retiring in 1995. On May 8, 1948 he married Lois Maxine Foster. They raised three sons, Steve, Tom, and Gary, and two daughters, Barb and Christi.
Dick had a passion for gardening and landscaping and he also loved to bird watch. He also loved to travel, especially to the "sunny beaches" of Florida where he and Maxine would enjoy many long walks and beautiful sunsets. Affectionately known as "Poppy", he thoroughly enjoyed attending the many athletic and academic activities of his 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Dick was a member of the Southport Masonic Lodge and Elevation Church, where he was an active volunteer for many local community service projects.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents William and Ruth Baker, his brothers, Kenneth, William Jr., and Ed and sister, Hazel Dusing. He was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Brent Williams and granddaughter, Laura. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Maxine, his three sons, Steve (Joyce), Tom (Carol), and Gary (Jean) and his two daughers, Barb (Phil) Bova, and Christi Williams. He is also survived by his sister, JoAnn Wilcoxen.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM with a funeral service to be conducted at 4:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood. Dick will be laid to rest privately at Mount Pleasant Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 22 to May 23, 2020.