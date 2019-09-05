|
|
Richard A. Crossley
Fortville - Richard A. "Rick" Crossley, 69,died Wed, Sept. 4, 2019. He worked for Palmer Dodge for many years and retired from Commercial Movers as a project manager.
Rick is survived by wife Karla (Kingery) Crossley; daughters: Ronda RaKaye(James Stevens) Bryant, Randa RaNaye Perkins and Kasey Kylene (Jonathon) Fleener.
A gathering of Rick's friends will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Mon, Septt. 9, 2019 at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019