Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
Richard A. Crossley

Richard A. Crossley Obituary
Richard A. Crossley

Fortville - Richard A. "Rick" Crossley, 69,died Wed, Sept. 4, 2019. He worked for Palmer Dodge for many years and retired from Commercial Movers as a project manager.

Rick is survived by wife Karla (Kingery) Crossley; daughters: Ronda RaKaye(James Stevens) Bryant, Randa RaNaye Perkins and Kasey Kylene (Jonathon) Fleener.

A gathering of Rick's friends will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Mon, Septt. 9, 2019 at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
