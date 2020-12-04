Richard (Duke) A. Duclos



Richard (Duke) A. Duclos of Indianapolis passed away November 25, 2020 after contracting COVID-19. Born in Muscatine, Iowa September 23, 1931, to Ernest and Dorothy Duclos, the family lived at the Muscatine airport where his father was a pilot, mechanic, and flight instructor. Richard attended grade school in Rock Island, Illinois, taking a boat across the Mississippi River. The family moved to Indiana when Richard was about eight. His father and a partner started the Sky Harbor airport on the eastside of Indianapolis. Richard sometimes flew with his father on short hauls for fun. The family moved to Cumberland and Richard graduated from Warren Central High School in 1949 and, not surprisingly, obtained his private pilot's license. In 1951, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War - but he and several other draftees at the train station were asked to transfer to the Marine Corps. A train with open seats was waiting for San Diego, California. Richard dreamed of being a career pilot and had hoped to become a helicopter pilot while in the Marines but that did not happen. He became an MP and in 1953 was honorably discharged as a Master Sergeant. While in California, he married Ruth Dunn of Martinsville. They had two children back in Indiana; David Duclos and Jonnica Duclos. Richard was offered the opportunity to become a partner in a gas station/automobile repair business and eventually became sole owner of the Standard Oil Station at English and Emerson Avenues. He didn't give up flying. He volunteered to pilot for the Indiana State Police as they reported on traffic problems, including before and after the Indianapolis 500 race. After his divorce, Richard met Iris Scott. They married on April 15, 1971. "Duke", as he was known to friends, was a world class worrier but always young at heart. He enjoyed playing competitive croquet, miniature golf, and cards with family and friends. He and Iris loved to travel in their RV, tend their vegetable garden, and work in the yard. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and lost both children to pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his widow Iris Duclos, grandson R. Wade Caudill, great-grandsons Wyatt and Wade, his sister Patricia A. Duclos (California), and many nieces, nephews, and friends.









