Richard Allan Lippitz
Richard Allan Lippitz, Sr (Dick) passed away Sunday, July 5th, at 10:27 p.m. from complications from COVID-19. Dick was born on September 9, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and a successful VP and partner to Allison Payment Systems in Indiana for 40+ years. He was an active member of local BPOE Elks Lodge #576 in Indiana supporting special needs children. He was a well-respected and loved man. He will be greatly missed. Dick was preceded in death by his father Harry Lippitz, his mother Pauline Pitre, and his wife of 54-years Betty Sue Bowdoin.
He is Survived by sisters Roberta DeLasso and Margaret O'Donnell, both of New Jersey; wife Jacqueline Denise Drain of Mooresville, Indiana; son Richard "Rick" Lippitz, Jr. of Longview, TX, daughter Cynthia Lippitz of Beech Grove, IN; stepdaughters Heather Blank of Monrovia, IN and Melissa Hasan of Saratoga, CA; Grandchildren Bryce Lippitz and Carianne Livengood of Houston, TX; step grandchildren Kristen Blank, Leah Blank, Kora Whalin, Jackson Sturgell, Aliyah Hasan, and Zakariya Hasan; Father-and-mother-in law Floyd Tyree and Bertha Keen Tyree of Mooresville, IN, as well as many extended family in New Jersey and Indiana .
Arrangements are pending at Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens after the Covid restrictions are lifted.
