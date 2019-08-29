Services
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
317-387-7020
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
Richard Allen Gregory Obituary
Richard Allen Gregory

Indianapolis - Richard Allen Gregory 81 of Indianapolis passed away August 25, 2019. Richard was born on May 19, 1938 in Advance IN to Paul Raymond and Helen May (Showalter) Gregory. Richard worked in the administration department with budget quality control for General Motors for 33years and retired from plant #3. He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church. Calling will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 4 to 8 pm with additional calling Saturday August 31, 2019 from 9 am to service time at 10 am. Richard is survived by his life partner; Ronald Tade, his daughters; Michelle Gregory and Melissa Gregory-Kestler, and his 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Burial will be in Old Union Cemetery in Boone Co., IN. Memorial contributions may be given to the Indianapolis Humane Society. Online condolences and a video tribute may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 29, 2019
