1936 - 2019
Richard Allison Obituary
Richard Allison

Indianapolis - Richard "Dick" Allison, 83, of Indianapolis, passed away on August 11, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1936 in Indianapolis, IN.

He was a Southport High School class of 1954 graduate, and a 55 plus year member of IBEW Local #481.

Dick is survived by his wife, Maureen; sons, Ronald (Catherine), Randy (Debbie), and Russell (Lisa) Allison; nine grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren; sister, Judy Milligan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Dorothy Allison; son, Everett Ray Allison.

There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, take a friend to Red Lobster, Dick's favorite restaurant!

Arrangements by G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 13, 2019
