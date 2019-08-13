|
|
Richard Allison
Indianapolis - Richard "Dick" Allison, 83, of Indianapolis, passed away on August 11, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1936 in Indianapolis, IN.
He was a Southport High School class of 1954 graduate, and a 55 plus year member of IBEW Local #481.
Dick is survived by his wife, Maureen; sons, Ronald (Catherine), Randy (Debbie), and Russell (Lisa) Allison; nine grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren; sister, Judy Milligan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Dorothy Allison; son, Everett Ray Allison.
There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, take a friend to Red Lobster, Dick's favorite restaurant!
Arrangements by G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 13, 2019