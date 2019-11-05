Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Arnold Mayer


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Arnold Mayer Obituary
Richard Arnold Mayer

Indianapolis - 68, passed away on October 31, 2019. He was born April 24, 1951 in Elgin, Illinois to Frank H. and Emma M. Harrison Mayer. He graduated from Elgin High School, Elgin, Illinois in 1969. He was a master printer for Allegra Print and Imaging for 21 years. Richard was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He is preceded in death by his wife Pauline Lou Holmburg Mayer, his parents and his brother Frank L. Mayer. Richard is survived by his sister Patricia Ann Mayer Ketchmark and twin sister Pamela C. Mayer Davis, niece Jennifer A. Davis, nephew Robert L. Davis III and 3 great nieces Audrey, Eleanor and Marilyn and great nephew Jack. Visitation will be Sunday, November 10 from 2 - 5 at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, November 11 at 11 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 10 am. Burial will be in Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin, Illinois. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -