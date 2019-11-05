|
|
Richard Arnold Mayer
Indianapolis - 68, passed away on October 31, 2019. He was born April 24, 1951 in Elgin, Illinois to Frank H. and Emma M. Harrison Mayer. He graduated from Elgin High School, Elgin, Illinois in 1969. He was a master printer for Allegra Print and Imaging for 21 years. Richard was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He is preceded in death by his wife Pauline Lou Holmburg Mayer, his parents and his brother Frank L. Mayer. Richard is survived by his sister Patricia Ann Mayer Ketchmark and twin sister Pamela C. Mayer Davis, niece Jennifer A. Davis, nephew Robert L. Davis III and 3 great nieces Audrey, Eleanor and Marilyn and great nephew Jack. Visitation will be Sunday, November 10 from 2 - 5 at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, November 11 at 11 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 10 am. Burial will be in Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin, Illinois. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019