Richard Tandy passed on to eternal life on April 26, 2020. He had celebrated his 90th birthday on April 25th. He thoroughly enjoyed his birthday with phone calls and in person visits from family members who talked to him through his window at his and Lois' assisted living home.
Richard is survived by Lois, his loving wife of sixty-seven years, his sons James (Connie, deceased) and Jack (Kim). Richard loved his large extended family including his eight grandchildren Jamie Daming (Ryan), Jordan Tandy (Ashley), Joshua Tandy (Heidy), Luke Tandy (Kathleen), Oliver Brooks (Sarah), Abby O'Connor (Nicholas), Jacob Tandy (Lisa), and Nathan Tandy (Linh). He is also survived by fifteen great-grandchildren.
Richard was a devoted servant of God, being very involved in area churches such as Englewood Christian Church, Buck Creek Christian Church, and Indian Creek Christian Church. He was an elder at each church.
Richard was a United States Navy veteran and retired from Naval Avionics in Indianapolis.
Richard was born to Thomas and Edith (Couch) Tandy in Milton, Kentucky on April 25, 1930 and was very proud of his Kentucky roots. He was the youngest of seven children, all who predeceased him. Richard loved family, gardening, and sports especially basketball. Richard's family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. David Vickery and all his caregivers at Magnolia Springs Southpointe.
Private services for immediate family will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park. The service will be streamed at https://youtu.be/0obJ6k11dHk at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 2. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Movement Church at www.movementnky.com or by sending contributions to Movement Church, 415 E. 8th Street, Newport, KY 41071.To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
