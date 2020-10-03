Richard B. Zink



Richard Zink (96), formerly of Cincinnati, OH, and Naples, FL, passed away September 30, 2020. Richard was born July 8, 1924, the son of Charles and Genevra Zink. He was a Navy veteran of WWII, serving on the submarine USS Spearfish, in the Pacific theater. Before and following the war, Richard was employed in the sheet metal industry for Kirk & Blum. He worked in various positions within the company for over 30 years, retiring as Vice President in 1983. Richard spent 37 years in Naples, FL, practicing his golf game, before returning to Indianapolis in 2019, to be near family.



Richard will be lovingly remembered by his children Mike (Doris) Zink, Chris Barnes, Mary Newcomb, Dan Zink, Joe (Rebecca) Zink, Cathy (Tim) Zink, Kate (Herman) Kothe, Maureen Griffin, John Griffin, Karen (Nakhli) Zeidan, 12 grandkids, and 10 great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his wives Virginia Zink and Lou Zink, his sons Rick, Tim, Paul and John Zink, as well as his daughter, Nancy Zink.



Richard was an overall good guy, honest to a fault, a caring and responsible person. The number of things he learned or experienced in his life, or the number of people he affected, are impossible to estimate. As his family, we count ourselves lucky to have known and loved him. The world will not be as bright, without his shining light.



Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society, or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.









