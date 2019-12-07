|
|
Richard Barratt
Carmel - Beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, Rick passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on December 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. Rick was born on January 27, 1944 to the late Ivan and Ruth Barratt. He attended Broad Ripple High School in the sixties.
Rick was an entrepreneur at heart; he and his wife, Carol, were successful in many business ventures over the course of his life. He owned and operated several auto-service stations in the 1970's and went on to build the Castle Clean Car Wash Company with locations around Indianapolis. In more recent years, his love of business led him into commercial real estate which he continued to be actively involved until his illness.
Over the course of his life, Rick enjoyed a multitude of hobbies. As a young adult, cars were his passion and he won the NHRA US Nationals drag race here in Indianapolis in 1975. Not one to sit still for long, he earned his airplane pilot's license in 1984, his open water captain's license in 1989, and became an avid golfer after picking up a club at the age of 55. He had a thirst for knowledge and experiences, adopting the latest technologies from computers to cell phones late in his life. Anyone who knew Rick, knew he was an "expert" in the things he was passionate about. His greatest joy was his family, cheering on his grandsons at their sporting events, and lending a helping hand.
Rick is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol; his daughters, Danieal Barratt, Lisa (John) Goldenberg, Nancy (Mark) Mukomela and Joanne Kinner; grandsons, Eli, Henry and Jack Goldenberg, Myles Hagle and brother, Scott Barratt along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Marty Barratt and sister Bunita King.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1 pm - 4 pm at Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077. A private burial will be held at Carmel Cemetery prior. Memorial contributions may be directed to , www.alz.org/donate
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019