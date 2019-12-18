|
Richard Boyd
Indianapolis - Richard Boyd, 71, left this earth to walk with God on Sunday, December 15th, after his heroic, seven year battle with Multiple Myeloma.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jerree Boyd, their three children: Bridget Applegate, Brian Boyd and Kevin Boyd, three grandchildren: Cora Applegate, Vera Applegate and Connor Boyd, and brother: Byron Boyd and sister: Susan Casalini.
Richard Boyd was a successful business man, growing his father's printing business, Maury Boyd and Associates into a thriving enterprise. He graduated from Babson College and spent his early twenties in Boston as a stockbroker for Payne Webber. Rick was an avid golfer, and a member of the Country Club of Indianapolis, The Hawthorn's Country Club, and PGA National at Palm Beach Gardens. He and his wife criss-crossed the country playing countless courses, 37 of which were in the top 100. He was also a worthy opponent at cards, with the family card game being a highlight of any visit. A lifelong Pacer's fan, he was a season tickets holder since the ABA days, an enthusiasm he shared with his entire family. A lover of nature, he achieved Eagle Scout as a boy, was Scout Master of his sons' troop, and took his family on countless camping and hiking excursions. He traveled with his wife and children throughout the US and Caribbean. His two times abroad were fittingly a golf outing in Ireland and a safari in Tanzania. There was truly no one more fun, full of life, welcoming and perpetually young at heart, nor was there ever a better father or more loving husband. A fighter to the end, he was eternally optimistic and brave, meeting each challenge with an impossible good humor and grace.
Services will be held this Saturday, December 21st at Second Presbyterian Church, with the calling at noon, followed by the service at 1pm, and burial at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Donations can be made as a tribute in Rick's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at https://tribute.themmrf.org/rickboyd.
Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019